L'Oreal settles over ads that FTC said were deceptive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker L‘Oreal USA, a subsidiary of L‘Oreal SA, has agreed to settle U.S. complaints that advertisements for its skin care products Lancome Genifique and L‘Oreal Paris Youth Code were deceptive, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

Under the settlement, the company is barred from making claims about the products that have not been substantiated by scientific proof, the FTC said.

In its complaint, the U.S. agency said L‘Oreal claimed Genifique would cause “visibly younger skin in just 7 days” while the Youth Code products used “gene science” to make users’ skin look younger.

“It would be nice if cosmetics could alter our genes and turn back time,” said Jessica Rich, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “But L‘Oréal couldn’t support these claims.”

L‘Oreal said in its response that the claims that concerned the FTC had not been used “for some time now.”

“The safety, quality and effectiveness of the company’s products were never in question,” said L‘Oreal USA spokeswoman Kristina Schake in a statement. “Going forward, L‘Oreal USA will continue to serve its customers through industry-leading research, scientific innovation and responsible advertising.”