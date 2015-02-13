FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L'Oreal sees boost from weak euro, oil prices
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 13, 2015 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

L'Oreal sees boost from weak euro, oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L‘Oreal said on Friday it expected consumption in Western Europe to get a boost from a weak euro and low oil prices.

“The weak euro and the fall in oil prices could trigger some consumption recovery in Western Europe which could be very beneficial for us,” L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon told a news conference.

Agon also expected growth of the global beauty market in 2015 to be similar to the 3.5 percent growth seen in 2014, ”even a bit better“ if there is an acceleration in the United States and some recovery in Western Europe,”

Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.