The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Cosmetics giant L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) said on Friday it expected first-quarter growth to be slightly below the average for the rest of the year.

Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon made the prediction at a news conference on the group’s 2014 earnings.