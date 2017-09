The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French cosmetics group L‘Oreal (OREP.PA) said on Monday it had agreed to buy assets from U.S. company Raylon Corporation, which is owned by the Hafetz family and supplies American hair salons with professional beauty products.​