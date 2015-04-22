FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L'Oreal shareholders back single voting rights
April 22, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

L'Oreal shareholders back single voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - L‘Oreal shareholders will not implement double voting rights for long-term shareholders, as called for under a French law that has a stated aim of promoting stability at listed companies.

At L‘Oreal’s annual meeting on Wednesday, 99.8 percent of shareholders voted for a resolution supported by the board to keep single voting rights.

France passed the so-called Florange law last year that gives shareholders double voting rights if they own shares more than two years.

Companies must get two-thirds of shareholders to vote to amend their bylaws if they want to keep single voting rights.

Even before the law, double voting rights were common at French companies with about two-thirds of the blue-chip CAC 40 index .FCHI already having them.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by David Clarke

