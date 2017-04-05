FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
South Korea CJ says considering bid for L'Oreal's The Body Shop
#Deals
April 5, 2017 / 12:49 AM / 5 months ago

South Korea CJ says considering bid for L'Oreal's The Body Shop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 12, 2015.Christian Hartmann

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Corp said on Wednesday it is considering entering a bid for L'Oreal SA's (OREP.PA) brand The Body Shop.

CJ Corp, the holding company for food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, said in a regulatory filing nothing had been decided, including whether it would enter a bid or what unit might launch any potential bid.

L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources told Reuters last month.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait

