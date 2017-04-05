South Korea CJ says considering bid for L'Oreal's The Body Shop

The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 12, 2015.

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's CJ Corp said on Wednesday it is considering entering a bid for L'Oreal SA's (OREP.PA) brand The Body Shop.

CJ Corp, the holding company for food-to-entertainment conglomerate CJ Group, said in a regulatory filing nothing had been decided, including whether it would enter a bid or what unit might launch any potential bid.

L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources told Reuters last month.