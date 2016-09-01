FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's L&T Technology Services IPO to open September 12
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 1, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

India's L&T Technology Services IPO to open September 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - An initial public offering (IPO) of shares in India’s L&T Technology Services, which sources say aims to raise as much as $134 million, will open for subscription on Sept. 12, according to a filing by parent Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) on Thursday.

Larsen, which is selling up to 10.4 million shares in L&T Technology Services, will sell the shares in a price range of 850 rupees to 860 rupees apiece, potentially raising as much as 8.94 billion rupees ($134 million), two sources with direct knowledge said.

The sale will amount to about a tenth of the post-offer equity capital of the company, the sources, who declined to be named, said.

The IPO will close on Sept. 15, Larsen said in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 66.7811 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Mark Potter

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.