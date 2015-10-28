L-3 names former Lockheed COO Kubasik as president, COO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - L-3 Communications Holdings Inc on Wednesday named Christopher Kubasik, a former Lockheed Martin Corp chief operating officer, as president and chief operating officer, a newly created position.

L-3 shares jumped 9.6 percent or $11.04 to close at $125.59, far outpacing the Dow Jones U.S. Defense Index, which rose just 1.79 percent.

Kubasik resigned from Lockheed in November 2012, weeks before he was to become chief executive officer, after an internal ethics investigation found he had an improper relationship with a subordinate. (reut.rs/1N8snG9)

He currently serves as president and CEO of Seabury Advisory Group, a New York-based professional services firm focused on aviation, aerospace and defense.

Michael Strianese, currently chairman, president and CEO at L-3, which makes secure communication systems, avionics and other defense equipment, will turn over the role of president to Kubasik. The changes are effectively immediately.

“The company strongly believes that Chris is the right person to help execute our strategy for growth, optimize performance and contribute to increasing shareholder value,” Strianese said in a press release.

In its second-quarter earnings report, L-3 showed cost overruns in the platform integration business, lower margins in the aerospace division and higher cost growth with the three head-of-state aircraft contracts.

The company said in July it was looking at potentially selling its national security solutions business to try and create higher margins and increase sales growth.

“Chris is a known commodity in the Pentagon. Equally important, he is a known problem-solver,” said defense consultant Jim McAleese.

“This is a timely investment in overcoming operational and program issues that have popped up on a handful of L-3 programs this year,” he added. L-3 will release third-quarter results on Thursday.