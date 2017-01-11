FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
L3 Technologies to pay $1.6 million to settle record-keeping charges: SEC
January 11, 2017 / 7:18 PM / 7 months ago

L3 Technologies to pay $1.6 million to settle record-keeping charges: SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - L3 Technologies Inc (LLL.N) has agreed to pay a $1.6 million penalty to settle charges it failed to maintain accurate books and records and had inadequate internal accounting controls, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

The SEC said it had found that a division of the government contractor in December 2013 improperly recorded $17.9 million in revenue from a contract with the U.S. Army, and that an internal company review had failed to uncover the misconduct.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse

