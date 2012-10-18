LabCorp profit beats estimates, lowers 2012 outlook

(Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) posted a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, but the medical test provider, which is under pressure as managed care companies cut costs, lowered the high end of its full-year earnings forecast.

Net earnings rose to $148.0 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter from $134.3 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.76 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expected adjusted earnings of $6.88 to $6.93 per share for the year. Last quarter it trimmed five cents off the top end and said that range would be $6.80 to $7.00 per share.

LabCorp said it expected revenue growth of 2.5 percent, in the middle of the 2 percent to 3 percent range it had set out last quarter.

The news comes one day after competitor Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) reported mixed results that drove down its shares.