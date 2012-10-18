FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LabCorp profit beats estimates, lowers 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2012 / 11:14 AM / in 5 years

LabCorp profit beats estimates, lowers 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH.N) posted a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, but the medical test provider, which is under pressure as managed care companies cut costs, lowered the high end of its full-year earnings forecast.

Net earnings rose to $148.0 million, or $1.53 per share, in the third quarter from $134.3 million, or $1.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned $1.76 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.74, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it now expected adjusted earnings of $6.88 to $6.93 per share for the year. Last quarter it trimmed five cents off the top end and said that range would be $6.80 to $7.00 per share.

LabCorp said it expected revenue growth of 2.5 percent, in the middle of the 2 percent to 3 percent range it had set out last quarter.

The news comes one day after competitor Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) reported mixed results that drove down its shares.

Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.