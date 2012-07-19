FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LabCorp sees low-volume growth, narrows FY view
July 19, 2012 / 11:59 AM / in 5 years

LabCorp sees low-volume growth, narrows FY view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’ (LH.N) quarterly profit matched analysts’ expectations but the No. 2 U.S. lab-testing company narrowed its full-year profit forecast range as it continues to face a low-volume growth environment.

The company said it expects a profit excluding amortization between $6.80 and $7.00 per share for the full year, compared with the $6.75 to $7.05 per share it forecast in April.

It now expects revenue to grow between 2 and 3 percent, down from its earlier forecast of 2 to 3.5 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $6.97 per share on revenue of $5.72 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

April-June net profit rose to $153.3 million, or $1.56 per share, from $122.9 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for special charges, profit was in line with the $1.77 per share expected by analysts.

Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $1.42 billion, while analysts expected $1.44 billion.

The lab-testing company, which bought smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc last month, said it incurred a charge of about $0.9 million related to the acquisition in the quarter.

Shares in LabCorp closed at $93.64 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

