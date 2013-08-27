FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyundai Motor's South Korean union to extend partial strike
August 27, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hyundai Motor's South Korean union to extend partial strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hyundai Motor's sedans are assembled at a factory of the carmaker in Asan, about 100 km (62 miles) south of Seoul, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor’s (005380.KS) South Korean workers plan to extend a partial strike by another two days after the latest round of wage talks failed to produce an agreement, a union spokesman said on Tuesday.

More than 40,000 unionized workers plan to idle the automaker’s South Korean plants for eight hours on Wednesday and on Friday, the spokesman said.

The workers had already staged a partial strike on Monday in and had stopped work for three days last week. So far, the stoppages have cost the automaker 19,441 vehicles worth 398.7 billion Korean won ($356.95 million).

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miral Fahmy

