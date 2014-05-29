Ex-Microsoft CEO Ballmer to buy NBA's LA Clippers for $2 billion: source

Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer answers questions at the company's annual shareholder meeting in Bellevue, Washington in this file photo taken November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond/Files

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Microsoft Corp chief executive Steve Ballmer has won the bidding for the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers franchise with a $2 billion offer, a source with knowledge of the bidding said on Thursday. Ballmer outbid two groups, one led by media mogul David Geffen that offered $1.6 billion and another from Los Angeles investors who bid $1.2 billion. An official representing Ballmer had no immediate comment.

The Clippers came up for sale after the NBA banned owner Donald Sterling for life because of racist remarks he made in a recorded conversation that was leaked last month to TMZ.com.

Sterling, who has vowed to fight the NBA’s punishment, would have to approve the sale, as would league owners.