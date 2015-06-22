FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes says in merger talks with Gala Coral
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 22, 2015 / 11:51 PM / 2 years ago

Ladbrokes says in merger talks with Gala Coral

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes PLC LAD.L said on Monday evening that it was in talks with the board of Gala Coral Group Limited to combine their businesses and list the entity on London’s stock market.

Ladbrokes, which issued a statement saying it was confirming the discussions in response to press speculation, said the talks are to combine the entities of Ladbrokes and Coral Retail, Eurobet Retail and Gala Coral’s online businesses.

“Shareholders are advised that there can be no certainty that the discussions between Ladbrokes and Gala Coral will lead to any agreement concerning the possible merger or as to the timing or terms of any such agreement and there can be no assurance that, even if reached, any such agreement would be completed.” Ladbrokes said.

Jim Mullen, chief executive of Ladbrokes, said in the statement, “A merger with Gala Coral could create a combined business with significant scale and has the potential to generate substantial cost synergies, creating value for both companies’ shareholders.”

Mullen said that the Ladbrokes board has yet to decide if the deal is “strategically attractive” and can be presented to shareholders on appropriate terms.

If the discussions move forward, Ladbrokes may undertake a non pre-emptive equity placing to strengthen the balance sheet of the combined company, the statement said.

Ladbrokes said the proposed combination, if completed, may be classified as a reverse takeover of Ladbrokes.

Ladbrokes tried to buy Coral in 1998, but had to give up after the then British trade and industry minister, Peter Mandelson, stopped the transaction, saying the deal would damage competition and disadvantage punters. (bit.ly/1NfHaMG)

The merger talks were first reported by RacingPost.com

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.