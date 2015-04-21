FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ladbrokes secures court protection to restructure Irish unit
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 21, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

Ladbrokes secures court protection to restructure Irish unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British bookmaker Ladbrokes on Tuesday said it had secured court protection to allow it to radically restructure its loss-making Irish business and cut staff.

The Irish unit, which last year posted a loss of 5 million euros ($5.35 million) after interest and tax, will continue to trade during the examinership, a process akin to Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States and administration in Britain.

The firm, Britain’s second-biggest bookmaker, has struggled to keep pace with rivals William Hill and Ireland’s Paddy Power and take advantage of an increasingly popular online betting sector.

“The action taken today by the directors of the Irish companies is to safeguard the Irish business,” Ladbrokes chief executive Jim Mullen said in a statement.

“In its current state (it) is not sustainable and cannot be supported by the Ladbrokes board without radical change, having lost its competitive edge,” added Mullen, who was appointed to the CEO role last month. [ID:nL6N0WM0SJ]

The company said it expected to cut staff numbers in its 196 Irish shops, which employ a total of 840 people.

Its digital and telephone businesses will not impacted by the process, it added.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.