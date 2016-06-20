FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ladyhawke back with upbeat album
#Entertainment News
June 20, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Ladyhawke back with upbeat album

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New Zealand born musician Ladyhawke is back with her third album 'Wild Things', which she says was only possible after she made some "massive changes" in her life.

36-year-old Phillipa Brown, better known by her stage name Ladyhawke, released her self-titled debut record in 2008. The album went on to produce five hit singles including chart topper 'My Delirium'.

In June this year, she brought out her third solo album 'Wild Things'. She told Reuters that the upbeat record was only possible after she made some lifestyle changes, ''I was struggling to write songs, you know. I was writing dark material and wasn't happy with anything I was doing and just didn't feel right."

However, the singer said she has worked through her problems and has come back into the limelight with a more positive album, saying, ""I've sort of let go of a lot of my anxieties about the past that I used to have."

Wild Things was released on June 3 and her current tour will take her to Australia, New Zealand and The US.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
