March 19, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 2 years ago

EU to rule on CRH bid for Lafarge, Holcim assets by April 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will rule by April 27 whether to approve Irish cement firm CRH’s plan to buy assets from merging companies Lafarge and Holcim, the European Commission said on Thursday.

French Lafarge and Swiss peer Holcim are selling overlapping activities in line with a pledge to the European Commission for clearing their merger to become the world’s largest cement producer.

CRH shareholders approved the 6.5-billion-euro ($6.94 billion) acquisitions earlier on Thursday that would make it the world’s third-biggest building materials supplier.

Holcim and Lafarge are now seeking to salvage their deal amid issues over the leadership of the combined company and the share exchange ratio. ($1 = 0.9368 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
