Holcim, Lafarge reach binding agreement with CRH on divestments

A concrete mixing truck is seen at French building material Lafarge concrete production plant in Paris, France, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Cement companies Holcim HOLN.VX and Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Tuesday that they have reached a binding agreement under which Irish cement maker CRH Plc (CRH.I) will buy some of their assets for 6.5 billion euro ($7.07 billion).

The deal, which will transform the Irish company into the world’s third-biggest building materials supplier, was announced in February and includes assets in Europe, Canada, Brazil and the Philippines.

The divestment deal, which was cleared by EU antitrust regulators last month, was a condition for France’s Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim to merge.