FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge, Holcim finalize members of future executive panel
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 27, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Lafarge, Holcim finalize members of future executive panel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Current CEO of Lafarge Bruno Lafont (L), Wolfgang Reitzle, who will be chairman of the new merged entity LafargeHolcim, and upcoming CEO Eric Olsen (R) pose for the media after a news conference in Zurich April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss cement maker Holcim HOLN.VX and French merger partner Lafarge LAFP.PA said on Wednesday they had finalised the make-up of the future 10-member executive committee of the combined LafargeHolcim.

The companies confirmed that Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer would be in charge of finance for the group.

Lafarge Morocco head Saad Sebbar will lead the Middle East and Africa region, while Lafarge France head Pascal Casanova will be in charge of Latin America, the companies said in a joint statement.

The appointments mean each company will have five executives on the combined committee, to be led by Lafarge’s Eric Olsen as chief executive.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.