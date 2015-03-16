FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France wants Holcim-Lafarge decision-making in France: govt source
March 16, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

France wants Holcim-Lafarge decision-making in France: govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s government is closely watching negotiations between Switzerland’s Holcim and France’s Lafarge and wants any merged construction group to retain a solid presence in France, a government source told Reuters on Monday.

“The government is keeping a close watch on this matter and making sure that the deal maintains a solid base and decision-making centers in France,” the source said.

“The deal is one of a merger of equals.”

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; editing by James Regan

