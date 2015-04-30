FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim CFO says appreciates Eurocement support for Lafarge deal
April 30, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim CFO says appreciates Eurocement support for Lafarge deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the logos of Swiss cement maker Holcim in front of the company's headquarters in Zurich February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim’s HOLN.VX finance chief on Thursday welcomed the support of the group’s second-biggest investor Eurocement for the Swiss cement maker’s proposed merger with France’s Lafarge LAFP.PA.

“We have been asked many times, virtually in every single discussion, about what’s Eurocement’s position,” Holcim Chief Financial Officer Thomas Aebischer said on a call with analysts and reporters for the firm’s first-quarter earnings.

“We said the same: ‘We cannot talk for shareholders but with our current knowledge we expect them to support the merger’. And that’s now what they have confirmed this morning which we obviously very much appreciate.”

The backing from Eurocement, announced late on Wednesday, is a boost to Zurich-based Holcim as it seeks to win the support of two-thirds of investors at a shareholder meeting on May 8 in order to approve a fundraising to pay for the merger.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
