Holcim shareholder Harris says has voted for Lafarge tie-up

The logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen on a railway car in the village of Huentwangen near the Swiss-German border April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The third-largest shareholder in Holcim HOLN.VX said on Monday it has backed the Swiss cement maker’s merger with French rival Lafarge LAFP.PA.

“Harris has voted in favor of the merger,” a spokeswoman for U.S.-based fund manager Harris Associates said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Two-thirds of investors in the Swiss company need to back the merger at a Holcim shareholder meeting this week for the deal to proceed.

Harris had held back from supporting the deal, set to be voted on by investors at a May 8 meeting, until a decision was reached on who would lead the company.