Holcim shareholders back cap hike, paving way Lafarge merger
May 8, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim shareholders back cap hike, paving way Lafarge merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen on a railway car in the village of Huentwangen near the Swiss-German border April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Holcim HOLN.VX investors backed a capital increase in a vote on Friday, paving the way for the Swiss cement maker’s planned $40 billion merger with France’s Lafarge LAFP.PA.

More than 93 percent of those present at the extraordinary general meeting voted to approve a capital increase to fund the Lafarge tie-up, clear of the required two-thirds majority.

Securing shareholder backing was one of the last major hurdles for the merger, which was first announced in April last year and had come close to collapse.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Victoria Bryan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
