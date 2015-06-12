FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Holcim's top investor sees Lafarge-Holcim share hitting 100 Sfr: Bilanz
June 12, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

Holcim's top investor sees Lafarge-Holcim share hitting 100 Sfr: Bilanz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The share price of the merged Lafarge-Holcim should quickly rise to around 100 Swiss francs, Holcim’s largest shareholder Thomas Schmidheiny told a Swiss magazine in an interview published on Friday.

“At LafargeHolcim the capital allocation will change. The processes are becoming more efficient,” Schmidheiny is quoted as telling Bilanz. “If I make a rough guess, we should achieve a share price of around 100 francs relatively quickly.”

Shares in Swiss firm Holcim traded 0.4 percent lower at 71.30 francs at 0347 ET, lagging a broadly unchanged wider European sector.

France’s Lafarge and Holcim plan to create the world’s biggest cement maker with $44 billion in annual sales.

Schmidheiny is also quoted as saying he views earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 7-8 billion Swiss francs ($7.50-$8.57 billion) as “very realistic”.

When the two companies announced plans to merge in April 2014, they said their combined operations had sales of 39 billion Swiss francs ($41.8 billion) and EBITDA of 8 billion francs.

A spokesman for Schmidheiny, who holds 20.11 percent of Holcim shares according to the company’s website, confirmed the remarks.

A Holcim spokesman welcomed Schmidheiny’s continued support for the merger.

($1 = 0.9334 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
