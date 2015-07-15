FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LafargeHolcim aims for merger integration by end 2016
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 15, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

LafargeHolcim aims for merger integration by end 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim plans to complete the integration of Lafarge and Holcim by the end of next year following their merger and confirmed plans to save 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) within three years.

“By the end of 2016 we will have completed the integration,” LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen told a news conference in Zurich. “Within 1,000 days we will realize the full synergy potential.”

Lafarge and Holcim had previously mentioned the savings target ahead of the merger.

Olsen declined to give specific forecasts ahead of half-year results due on July 29, but said the cement maker had not seen a dramatic change in global cement demand in recent months.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.