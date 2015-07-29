Weak profit forecasts from merger partners beset LafargeHolcim

The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH/PARIS (Reuters) - Weak profit forecasts from Holcim and Lafarge weighed on the newly merged LafargeHolcim LHN.VX, the world’s biggest cement maker, highlighting tough conditions that have sparked more consolidation across the sector.

With investment on hold in much of the world due to an uncertain global economic and political outlook, makers of building materials are focused on cutting costs and boosting efficiency.

German group HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) agreed on Tuesday to buy control of Italcementi ITAI.MI in a deal that values its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.40 billion).

LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen said on Wednesday the group, the product of a merger of equals which closed earlier this month, continued to operate in a “demanding” global market environment that had affected first-half performance.

Markets seized on the last standalone results from Swiss-based Holcim and France’s Lafarge to drive the merged group’s shares down 5.3 percent by 0907 GMT (4.07 a.m. EDT).

Holcim, whose underlying operating profit fell in the second quarter, said it would have expected like-for-like 2015 operating profit adjusted for merger costs to miss by around 10 percent the low end of the 2.7-2.9 billion Swiss franc range.

Lafarge, which said earnings before interest, tax, deprecation and amortization fell 2 pct in the quarter like for like, said it would have expected standalone 2015 EBITDA approximately 4 percent below the low end of the initial range of 3.0 billion to 3.2 billion euros.

Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said: “The guidance cuts are rather material to consensus and we expect more weakness today,” while adding synergies generated from the merger should help improve results.

Iraq, Brazil and France hurt Lafarge while India and Brazil were disappointing markets for Holcim, Kepler Cheuvreux said.

This puts pressure on LafargeHolcim, which said it expected to deliver at least 100 million Swiss francs ($103.7 million) in synergies by the end of the year as part of its program to achieve 1.5 billion francs in cuts in three years’ time.

LafargeHolcim said it aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs per share this year, while it expected net proceeds of around 6 billion francs by year-end from divestments.

UBS said the indicated payout was below its estimate of 1.50 francs and said guidance for net debt was worse than expected.