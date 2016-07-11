FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LafargeHolcim says agrees to sell Lafarge India to Nirma
July 11, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

LafargeHolcim says agrees to sell Lafarge India to Nirma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015.Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim (LHN.S) has agreed to sell its Lafarge India business to Nirma Ltd for an enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the world's biggest cement maker said on Monday.

"This agreement is an important step in our 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.56 billion) divestment program," LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen said in a statement.

"With this deal, two-thirds of the program has been secured and the remainder of the program is well on track. We are confident that we will meet our target by the end of this year."

The deal, the proceeds of which will be used to pay down LafargeHolcim's debt, is subject to approval by the Competition Commission of India.

($1 = 0.9828 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
