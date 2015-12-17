IMF chief Lagarde says will appeal French court's trial order

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said on Thursday she would appeal a decision by a French court to bring her to trial over her role in a compensation pay-out of some 400 million euros to businessman Bernard Tapie.

“Ms. Lagarde would like to reaffirm that she acted in the best interest of the French state and in full compliance with the law,” the IMF chief said in a statement.

“She shares the prosecutors’ view that there is no basis for any charge against her,” she said.

Lagarde added that she would be informing the board of the IMF of this development, without elaborating.