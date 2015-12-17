FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF chief Lagarde says will appeal French court's trial order
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 17, 2015 / 4:07 PM / 2 years ago

IMF chief Lagarde says will appeal French court's trial order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, said on Thursday she would appeal a decision by a French court to bring her to trial over her role in a compensation pay-out of some 400 million euros to businessman Bernard Tapie.

“Ms. Lagarde would like to reaffirm that she acted in the best interest of the French state and in full compliance with the law,” the IMF chief said in a statement.

“She shares the prosecutors’ view that there is no basis for any charge against her,” she said.

Lagarde added that she would be informing the board of the IMF of this development, without elaborating.

Reporting by Michel Rose and Chine Labbe; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.