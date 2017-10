PARIS (Reuters) - Lagardere (LAGA.PA) Chief Executive Arnaud Lagardere met with EADS EAD.PA CEO Tom Enders on Monday after the media conglomerate issued a statement calling for a rethink of the planned merger between EADS and BAE Systems (BAES.L).

A Lagardere spokesman who confirmed the meeting had taken place declined to comment on the content, saying the discussions were confidential.