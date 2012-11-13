FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Book publishing underpins Lagardere Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 13, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Book publishing underpins Lagardere Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere (LAGA.PA) kept its annual profit target on Tuesday, as strong book publishing sales helped it limit its third-quarter revenue decline to 1 percent.

The book publishing division, which accounts for a quarter of group revenue, was boosted by the launch of new books such as J.K. Rowling’s “The Casual Vacancy”, and this partially offset a 17 percent sales slump in Lagardere Active, the group’s magazines and radio division.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc (PSON.L) and Bertelsmann AG (BTGGg.F) in radio and book publishing, said it still expected its core 2012 media profit to be stable compared to 2011.

Third-quarter revenue was 1.96 billion euros ($2.5 billion), compared with analysts’ expectations of 1.95-2.00 billion euros, according to a poll of six analysts.

In late August, Lagardere predicted that the second half of the year would be stronger than the first, after which it posted a 30 percent slump in core profit on stable revenues.

Lagardere Active, which publishes magazines like Paris Match and owns radio stations in France and Belgium, accounts for roughly a fifth of the company’s revenues and is the most sensitive to the advertising cycle.

Lagardere Services, which includes retail outlets in airports and train stations and distribution, recorded a 0.3 percent sales decline which reflected a 7.7 percent rise in travel retail and a 4.1 percent drop in distribution activities.

Lagardere is also preparing a fresh attempt to list its 20 percent stake in pay-TV operator Canal+ France, sources have told Reuters. It earlier tried to sell the stake to Vivendi (VIV.PA), which owns the rest of Canal+, and aborted an attempted IPO in March last year.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mike Nesbit

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.