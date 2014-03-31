FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere says decision on magazine deal set for April 2
March 31, 2014 / 8:56 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere says decision on magazine deal set for April 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere said discussions were continuing with potential buyers of 10 of its magazines and a decision was expected on Wednesday this week.

The group denied media reports that the choice had already been made. French daily Le Figaro wrote on Saturday that a joint offer from Belgium’s Rossel and France’s Reworld Media had won the bidding.

Lagardere said in October it planned to sell 10 magazine titles including popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere, and several home and decoration magazines. It wants to focus on growing its most strategic brands online, such as the French edition of “Elle”.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus

