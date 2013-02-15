LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss hospitalized with cancer -report

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss leaves following NBA labor meetings in New York October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss has been hospitalized for several months with an undisclosed form of cancer, USA Today reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that Buss, 79, has spent time in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to his son Jim.

Officials at Cedars declined to comment, citing privacy laws. The Lakers team office also declined to comment.

Buss purchased the National Basketball Association team in 1979. The team has won 10 NBA championships since then.