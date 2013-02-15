FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss hospitalized with cancer -report
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 15, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

LA Lakers owner Jerry Buss hospitalized with cancer -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss leaves following NBA labor meetings in New York October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss has been hospitalized for several months with an undisclosed form of cancer, USA Today reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that Buss, 79, has spent time in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to his son Jim.

Officials at Cedars declined to comment, citing privacy laws. The Lakers team office also declined to comment.

Buss purchased the National Basketball Association team in 1979. The team has won 10 NBA championships since then.

Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.