a year ago
Total to buy Belgian green energy provider Lampiris - De Standaard
June 14, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Total to buy Belgian green energy provider Lampiris - De Standaard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French oil and gas company Total is seen during a shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 24, 2016.Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French oil and gas company Total plans to buy Belgian green energy provider Lampiris, Belgian daily De Standaard reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Total was one of a number of bidders for the Belgian firm, which owners Bruno Venanzi and Bruno Vanderschueren founded in 2003, De Standaard said.

Gimv-XL and SRIW both acquired a 16.5 percent stake three years ago after each invested 40 million euros ($45.0 million), according to the newspaper.

Both Total and Lampiris declined to comment.

Reporting by Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Bate Felix and James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
