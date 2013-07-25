FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Smaller-than-expected shipwreck losses prop Lancashire shares
#Global Markets
July 25, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

Smaller-than-expected shipwreck losses prop Lancashire shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) added $37.7 million to its losses from the 2012 Costa Concordia shipwreck off the Italian coast, but its shares rose 4 percent as analysts had expected a much higher bill.

The property and casualty insurer now estimates $96.9 million in total losses from the shipwreck.

“Certainly I thought it (the increase) was maybe closer to $60 or $70 million. And I think there were people in the market with even higher losses expectations,” Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan told Reuters, reiterating his “buy” rating on the stock.

Lancashire, which covers heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said in its second-quarter results it expected no improvement in its trading outlook.

The company in May forecast a slight deterioration in trading conditions this year.

Pretax profit fell 4 percent to $58.3 million in the second quarter ended June 30 as Lancashire wrote fewer premiums, particularly in its key marine, property and energy businesses.

Net premiums written fell 19 percent to $189.1 million.

Lancashire’s shares were trading up 3.7 percent at 812 pence at 0912 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
