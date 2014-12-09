Land Securities Group sells Scottish real estate to HSBC for $350 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Land Securities Group (LAND.L) has sold Scottish real estate worth 224.1 million pounds ($350.87 million) to HSBC (HSBA.L) as it focuses on larger commercial property assets in and around London.

HSBC Alternative Investments, a unit of the British bank, bought the Centre and Almondvale West Retail Park in Livingston on behalf of some of its private banking clients.

Investors are increasingly turning to real estate and infrastructure investments as they face limited returns from stocks and bonds.

Land Sec. said the Centre was Scotland’s second-largest covered shopping center, with more than 1 million square feet, and was home to around 160 retailers, including Primark, Debenhams and BHS.

“The sale ... follows a number of recent transactions demonstrating our clear commitment to reshaping our shopping center portfolio to focus on dominant regional and Greater London assets,” Scott Parsons, Managing Director of Retail at Land Securities said in a statement.

Land Securities is the UK’s largest listed commercial property company, owning and managing more than 25 million square feet of property, from shopping centers to offices, valued in excess of 13.2 billion pounds.

Shares in Land Sec. rose 0.3 percent in early deals, against a 0.8 percent fall in the broader FTSE 100 .FTSE.

The acquisition was made available to HSBC clients under its ‘Club Deal Programme’, where private clients are able to band together and access prime real estate in a manner typically the preserve of institutional investors.

The deal is the third to carried out under the program in conjunction with asset manager Hines, after previous deals for Ireland’s Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in February, and the 2012 purchase of London’s Broadgate Quarter.

“Retail is becoming an increasingly important asset class for us in the UK and we anticipate growing our exposure to shopping centers next year,” said Ross Blair, Senior Managing Director, Hines UK.