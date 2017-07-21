Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr/share, overall market value 2.3 billion Swiss francs

1 Min Read
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 78 Swiss francs per share, giving it a market capitalization of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion).
This priced the stock sale towards the upper end of its 70-82 franc target range and made it the biggest Swiss IPO since Petroplus in 2006.
Trading of the new shares on the Swiss stock exchange will begin on Friday.
Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill