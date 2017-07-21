FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr/share, overall market value 2.3 billion Swiss francs
July 21, 2017 / 5:27 AM / in 19 minutes

Landis+Gyr prices IPO at 78 Sfr/share, overall market value 2.3 billion Swiss francs

1 Min Read

File Photo: The logo of Swiss-based meter maker Landis+Gyr is seen at an office building in the Swiss town of Zug May 19, 2011.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss smart meter maker Landis+Gyr said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 78 Swiss francs per share, giving it a market capitalization of 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion).

This priced the stock sale towards the upper end of its 70-82 franc target range and made it the biggest Swiss IPO since Petroplus in 2006.

Trading of the new shares on the Swiss stock exchange will begin on Friday.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by John Revill

