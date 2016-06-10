Factbox: America's Crow Indians, the 'children of the large-beaked bird'

CROW AGENCY, Montana (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - America’s Crow Indians, who recently participated in a will-writing project to help protect the inheritance of their property, live on a reservation in southeastern Montana.
Here are some facts about their lives and land.
- The Crow Reservation originally established by a U.S. government treaty in 1851 was 31 million acres (12.5 million hectares) of land, but another treaty 17 years later whittled it down to 8 million acres (3.2 million hectares). It is now about 2.3 million acres (931,000 hectares).
- The tribe was originally called “Apsaalooke,” meaning “children of the large-beaked bird” which was misinterpreted by white settlers as “crow.”
- Some 85 percent of tribal members speak Crow as their first language.
- Women played major roles in traditional Crow culture, which was matrilocal, meaning a husband would move into his wife’s family.
- The ancient Crow were nomads who hunted bison on America’s Great Plains, grew tobacco and lived in tepees.
- The Crow Nation traditionally was organized into three bands - the Mountain Crow, River Crow and the Kick in the Bellies.
- Today’s Crow reservation has three mountain ranges, the Wolf, Bighorn and Pryor Mountains, and a herd of wild horses with sturdy bodies and wide faces which is believed to be descended from those brought by Spanish explorers and colonists in the 1700s.
