Lanxess to cut up to 1,200 jobs: Germany's Rheinische Post

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Lanxess may slash up to 1,200 jobs, or about 7 percent of its total workforce, as part of a group-wide overhaul to counter overcapacity in the synthetic rubber industry, German daily Rheinische Post reported.

The world’s largest maker of synthetic rubber plans to offer voluntary redundancy packages and early retirement schemes but will not rule out forced redundancies, the newspaper cited company sources as saying on Friday.

A Lanxess spokesman declined to comment but said more information would be provided on Nov. 6, when the company is scheduled to publish third-quarter results.

Its main synthetic rubber business is suffering from weak tyre demand, and Asian rivals are challenging its dominant position in that market segment.

The Cologne-based group, formerly part of synthetic rubber inventor Bayer, depends on demand from makers of tyres, door sealants and windscreen wipers and tubes for about 40 percent of its revenues.

DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler said in a note that such cutbacks could result in annual savings of 50-60 million euros ($63-75 million).

Lanxess, which has 16,900 staff globally, in July started talks with labor representatives about planned restructuring measures that were initially announced in May.

Lanxess in May sold new shares for 430 million euros to fund restructuring measures and said that it could seek a strategic partner for its rubber division.