a year ago
Obama drinks coconut water to cool down in Laos
September 7, 2016 / 4:27 PM / a year ago

Obama drinks coconut water to cool down in Laos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama visited a street market in Luang Prabang on Wednesday (September 7), where he greeted residents and tasted fresh coconut.

He walked near the river of Mekong where women sell coconut drinks and tasted the local refreshment, posing for photographs and conversing with locals.

Obama arrived in Laos Tuesday morning (September 6), becoming the first sitting U.S. president to visit landlocked Laos, where the United States waged a "secret war" while fighting in Vietnam, dropping an estimated two million tonnes of bombs on the country.

Obama's visit follows his attendance at the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

He is also due to attend an annual international gathering in the Southeast Asian region.

