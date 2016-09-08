FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says he doesn't take Duterte's comments personally
September 8, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Obama says he doesn't take Duterte's comments personally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had indicated to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that their teams should meet and that he did not take earlier comments from Duterte personally.

Obama said the partnership between the two countries should be consistent with the rule of law and international norms.

Duterte this week called Obama a "son of a bitch" and said he would not be lectured over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines' drug war.

