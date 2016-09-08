Two car bombs explode in Tripoli, no casualties - local media
TRIPOLI Two car bombs exploded near Tripoli's foreign ministry and a naval base used by Libya's U.N.-backed government on Thursday, but no casualties were reported, local media said.
VIENTIANE U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had indicated to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that their teams should meet and that he did not take earlier comments from Duterte personally.
Obama said the partnership between the two countries should be consistent with the rule of law and international norms.
Duterte this week called Obama a "son of a bitch" and said he would not be lectured over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines' drug war.
LONDON Britain should start talks to leave the European Union as soon as possible, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Thursday, adding weight to calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to start the formal divorce procedure.
BRUSSELS An agreement between the European Union and Canada to share airline passenger data that the two sides say is key to fighting terrorism cannot enter into force as currently drafted, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday.