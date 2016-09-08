U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference at the conclusion of his participation in the ASEAN Summits in Vientiane, Laos September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

VIENTIANE U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he had indicated to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that their teams should meet and that he did not take earlier comments from Duterte personally.

Obama said the partnership between the two countries should be consistent with the rule of law and international norms.

Duterte this week called Obama a "son of a bitch" and said he would not be lectured over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines' drug war.

(Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel)