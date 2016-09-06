FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama may speak informally with Duterte in Laos: White House
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 11:59 AM / a year ago

Obama may speak informally with Duterte in Laos: White House

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte walks between meetings at the ASEAN Summit in Vientiane, Laos September 6, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama may speak informally with Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte but is not expected to hold a bilateral meeting during a summit in Laos, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"He tends to interacts with all the leaders at these events," Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes told reporters, referring to Obama and the ongoing Asian summit.

"I would not expect a formal bilateral meeting, but I think we'll have an opportunity to interact with him, as with all leaders."

Reporting by Roberta Ramption; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

