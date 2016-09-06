Obama may speak informally with Duterte in Laos: White House

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama may speak informally with Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte but is not expected to hold a bilateral meeting during a summit in Laos, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"He tends to interacts with all the leaders at these events," Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes told reporters, referring to Obama and the ongoing Asian summit.

"I would not expect a formal bilateral meeting, but I think we'll have an opportunity to interact with him, as with all leaders."