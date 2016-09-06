(Note: paragraphs 2 contains language that may offend some readers)
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama's planned meeting with his Philippine counterpart was canceled because the tone of the Philippine leader's rhetoric raised questions about the chances for a productive talks, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
"Words matter, and we want to see an atmosphere that is cordial and open to strong cooperation," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said after President Rodrigo Duterte called Obama a "son of a bitch" and said he would not be lectured over extrajudicial killings in the Philippines' drug war.
Duterte later voiced regret for his language. The two had been scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Laos.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)
