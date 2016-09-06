FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama likely to meet Japan PM after North Korea missile test: White House
September 6, 2016

Obama likely to meet Japan PM after North Korea missile test: White House

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference during the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China, September 5, 2016.Aly Song

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will likely hold talks with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a leaders' summit in Laos following a missile test by North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.

The firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea on Monday highlighted the need for the United States to maintain a sense of urgency within the international community regarding sanctions on North Korea, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters.

Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
