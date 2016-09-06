Obama likely to meet Japan PM after North Korea missile test: White House

VIENTIANE (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will likely hold talks with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a leaders' summit in Laos following a missile test by North Korea, the White House said on Tuesday.

The firing of three ballistic missiles by North Korea on Monday highlighted the need for the United States to maintain a sense of urgency within the international community regarding sanctions on North Korea, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters.