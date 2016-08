Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a National Heroes Day commemoration at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (Heroes' Cemetery) in Taguig city, Metro Manila in the Philippines August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

WASHINGTON U.S. President Barack Obama is expected to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, Sept. 6, while he is in Laos for a summit of Pacific Rim leaders, the White House said.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said the meeting would take place following a speech by Obama that would touch on the importance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

