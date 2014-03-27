FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone-backed La Quinta to raise up to $780 million in IPO
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Blackstone-backed La Quinta to raise up to $780 million in IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - La Quinta Holdings Inc will raise as much as $780 million from its initial public offering, as it becomes the third hotel chain to be taken public by Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) in six months.

Blackstone has been aggressively selling or taking public its real estate assets at a time when the U.S. hotel industry has been recovering.

Room rates and occupancy levels expected to increase this year, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Blackstone took Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) public in the biggest-ever hotel IPO in December. It has also bought shopping center company Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX.N) and hotel chain Extended Stay America Inc (STAY.N) to the market last year.

Blackstone, the largest publicly listed alternative asset manager, took La Quinta private in 2006 in a $3.4 billion deal.

The Irving, Texas-based hotel chain expects to sell all the 37.2 million shares in its IPO at between $18 and $21 per share, it said in a filing with U.S. regulators on Thursday. (r.reuters.com/fud97v)

The company will have an equity valuation of $2.57 billion at the top of the expected price range. It had pro forma total debt of $2.1 billion at December 31, 2013.

The IPO will be priced on April 8, an underwriter told Reuters. The company’s stock is expected to begin trading a day later under the symbol “LQ” on the New York Stock Exchange.

With more than 830 hotels, La Quinta is one of the largest owners and operators of budget hotels in the United States.

It posted net income of $44.5 million on total revenue of $909 million, on a pro forma basis, in 2013.

Blackstone will hold a stake of about 64 percent in La Quinta after the IPO if the underwriters fully exercise their option to buy additional shares, according to the IPO filing.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.