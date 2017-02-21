FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Man dies in shark attack off coast of La Reunion
#World News
February 21, 2017 / 9:17 AM / 6 months ago

Man dies in shark attack off coast of La Reunion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAINT-DENIS, La Reunion (Reuters) - A 26-year old man has died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of La Reunion island in the Indian Ocean, said a local authority official on Tuesday.

The victim had been practising a variation of surfing known as bodyboarding when he was attacked by the shark.

The death marked the eighth fatal shark attack in La Reunion, which is an overseas territory of France, since 2011.

Reporting by Bernard Grollier; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Irish

