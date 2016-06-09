FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google co-founder Page backing two start-ups making flying cars: Bloomberg
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 9, 2016 / 6:36 PM / a year ago

Google co-founder Page backing two start-ups making flying cars: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Larry Page, CEO and Co-founder of Alphabet, participates in a conversation with Fortune editor Alan Murray at the 2015 Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco, California November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

(Reuters) - Google co-founder Larry Page is backing two start-ups that are working on flying cars, including funding one of them with more than $100 million so far, Bloomberg said on Thursday, citing sources.

Zee.Aero, into which Page has poured more than $100 million since it started in 2010, conducts test flights of its prototype at an airport hangar in Hollister, California, Bloomberg said.

The start-up has a manufacturing facility on NASA’s research center at the edge of Mountain View, the news agency said.

Since last year, Page has also been funding another start-up, Kitty Hawk, that is working on a similar competing model, Bloomberg said.

Kitty Hawk, which employs about a dozen engineers and has its headquarters about half a mile away from Zee.Aero, is working on “something that resembles a giant version of a quadcopter drone”, according to Bloomberg.

Page, who is referred to as the guy upstairs (‘GUS’) by Zee.Aero employees, demanded his involvement in the start-up should stay hidden, Bloomberg said.

Page, Zee.Aero and Kitty Hawk could not be reached immediately for a comment.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.