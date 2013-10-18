India's Larsen & Toubro second quarter net profit rises seven percent

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), India’s largest infrastructure builder, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analyst estimates, as it booked increased revenue despite a weak domestic economy.

Net profit was 9.78 billion Indian rupees ($160 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 9.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, L&T said in a statement on Friday.

The average estimate of nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was 9 billion rupees.

L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, makes power plant equipment and develops real estate, has been looking to boost overseas sales as the domestic economy grows at its slowest pace in a decade.

Ahead of the earnings, shares in L&T, valued at $13 billion, jumped 4.2 percent in a Mumbai market that gained 2.4 percent.