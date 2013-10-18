FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Larsen & Toubro second quarter net profit rises seven percent
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 18, 2013 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

India's Larsen & Toubro second quarter net profit rises seven percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS), India’s largest infrastructure builder, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analyst estimates, as it booked increased revenue despite a weak domestic economy.

Net profit was 9.78 billion Indian rupees ($160 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 9.15 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, L&T said in a statement on Friday.

The average estimate of nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters was 9 billion rupees.

L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, makes power plant equipment and develops real estate, has been looking to boost overseas sales as the domestic economy grows at its slowest pace in a decade.

Ahead of the earnings, shares in L&T, valued at $13 billion, jumped 4.2 percent in a Mumbai market that gained 2.4 percent.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.