California woman found dead in Las Vegas hotel laundry chute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - A woman found dead in the laundry chute of a Las Vegas hotel has been identified as a Sacramento, California-area legal assistant, authorities and local media said on Tuesday.

Kelli Medina-Brown, whose 27th birthday would have been this week, died on Sunday in a third-floor storage area of the D Casino Hotel, the Clark County coroner’s office said on Tuesday. She did not die of natural causes, a spokeswoman for the office said.

Medina-Brown’s body was found on Sunday in the laundry chute of the hotel, the spokeswoman said.

She lived in the Sacramento suburb of Citrus Heights, the coroner’s office said. The Sacramento Bee reported she worked as a legal assistant at a law firm in Folsom, a suburb of Sacramento.